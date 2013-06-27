FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi fund and Taiwan's Farglory in $1 bln property project
June 27, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

Abu Dhabi fund and Taiwan's Farglory in $1 bln property project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, June 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala is developing a $1 billion luxury residential complex in a tie-up with Taiwan’s Farglory group , the first foreign investment in the emirate’s forthcoming financial free zone.

The four-tower complex Maryah Plaza will be built in phases on Al Maryah island, with completion set for 2020, Mubadala said in a statement.

Last month Abu Dhabi outlined plans for a full-service financial free zone on Al Maryah island, due for launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

The planned Maryah complex will provide 500 premium residences with access to retail, hotels and offices. The first tenants are expected in 2016.

This is Farglory’s first expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the statement said.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, is investing billions of dollars in industry, infrastructure, real estate and tourism to diversify its economy away from oil. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David Goodman)

