Mortgage lender Tamweel to delist from Dubai bourse
July 8, 2013 / 4:57 AM / in 4 years

Mortgage lender Tamweel to delist from Dubai bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Sharia-compliant mortgage lender Tamweel said on Monday its shareholders had approved the company’s delisting from the Dubai stock exchange, paving the way for its acquisition by Dubai Islamic Bank.

Dubai Islamic Bank said in January it planned to acquire all of Tamweel, in which it owned 58.2 percent, through a share swap agreement which would see each Tamweel shareholder offered 10 DIB shares for every 18 Tamweel shares they held. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

