FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Tamweel Q2 profit rises 40 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Tamweel Q2 profit rises 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Dubai mortgage lender Tamweel reported a 40 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday. Tamweel, which is due to delist from the Dubai Financial Market to allow parent company Dubai Islamic Bank to take full ownership, made a profit of 26.08 million dirhams ($7.1 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a profit of 18.57 million dirhams a year ago, according to a bourse statement. EFG Hermes had forecast Tamweel would make a quarterly profit of 38 million dirhams in the quarter. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.