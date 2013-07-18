Dubai's Tamweel Q2 profit rises 40 pct

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Dubai mortgage lender Tamweel reported a 40 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday. Tamweel, which is due to delist from the Dubai Financial Market to allow parent company Dubai Islamic Bank to take full ownership, made a profit of 26.08 million dirhams ($7.1 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a profit of 18.57 million dirhams a year ago, according to a bourse statement. EFG Hermes had forecast Tamweel would make a quarterly profit of 38 million dirhams in the quarter. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)