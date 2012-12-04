FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's TAQA eyes two-tranche bond, pricing this week
December 4, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Abu Dhabi's TAQA eyes two-tranche bond, pricing this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) is planning to issue a dual-tranche dollar-denominated bond this week, arranging banks said on Tuesday.

The company, rated A by Standard & Poor’s and majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, will issue two tenors, maturing January 2018 and January 2023.

TAQA completes investor meetings on Tuesday and has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Plc to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
