UPDATE 1-UAE's TAQA Q1 net soars on assets sale
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-UAE's TAQA Q1 net soars on assets sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

* Q1 profit 534 mln dhs vs 152 mln dhs

* Gain of 378 mln dhs on sale of Canada assets

* Shares rise 4.2 pct in Abu Dhabi trade

ABU DHABI, May 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co , a state-owned oil explorer and power supplier, on Thursday said first-quarter net profit more than tripled, helped by a gain on sale of some of its non-core Canadian assets.

The state-owned utility made a profit of 534 million dirhams ($145.5 million) for the quarter, compared with 152 million dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi bourse.

TAQA, which is 75-percent owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, disposed of certain non-core assets in Canada during the first-quarter, making a gain of 378 million dirhams, it said.

The quarterly results also included a one-off gain of 92 million dirhams from a change in fair value of its Otter field acquisition in the U.K North Sea, the statement said.

Revenue for the quarter rose five percent to 5.7 billion dirhams.

In May, TAQA said it plans to start work on its delayed gas storage project in the Netherlands in July following approval from the Dutch government.

TAQA, which owns assets in Canada and Europe, also sold a 650 million Malaysian ringgit ($215 million) denominated Islamic bond or sukuk in February, as part of plans to diversify its funding sources.

Shares in TAQA were up 4.2 percent on the Abu Dhabi bourse at 0640 GMT. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
