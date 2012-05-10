FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-TAQA Q1 net profit soars on assets sale
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-TAQA Q1 net profit soars on assets sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 profit 534 mln dhs vs 152 mln dhs

* Gain of 378 mln dhs on sale of Canada assets

* Shares rise 4.2 pct in Abu Dhabi trade

* Iraq power plant deal in Q2 (Adds details of conference calls)

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI, May 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), a state-owned oil explorer and power supplier, said quarterly net profit more than tripled, helped by a gain selling non-core Canadian assets.

TAQA, 75-percent owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, said on Thursday it made a first-quarter profit of 534 million dirhams ($145 million), including 378 million from the Canadian disposals. Revenue rose five percent to 5.7 billion dirhams.

The results included a one-off gain of 92 million dirhams from a change in fair value of its Otter field acquisition in the North Sea.

TAQA plans to seal a deal on acquiring 50 percent of a power plant in the Kurdish region of Iraq in the second quarter, chief executive Carl Sheldon said on a conference call.

Last month, TAQA said it agreed to take a stake in a 1,000 megawatts power plant in a joint venture with Mass Global Investments Company.

TAQA, which plans to spend about $2.2 billion in capital expenditure this year, has adequate cash and credit lines to meet its funding requirements this year. “There are big repayments next year, we will look at the next 6-12 months about what decisions those would be,” Sheldon said.

Earlier this month, TAQA said it planned to start work on its delayed gas storage project in the Netherlands in July following approval from the government.

TAQA shares were up 4.2 percent at 0640 GMT. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.