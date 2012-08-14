FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's TAQA Q2 profit up 2.8 pct, weak gas prices weigh
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

UAE's TAQA Q2 profit up 2.8 pct, weak gas prices weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TAQA Q2 net 447 mln dhs vs 435 mln dhs, up 2.8 pct - statement

* Weak gas prices in North America hold back profit

* Oil & gas revs down 4.8 pct in Q2

ABU DHABI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co on Tuesday reported nearly flat quarterly profit growth as weak gas prices in North America dented revenues.

The state-owned oil explorer and power supplier made a net profit of 447 million dirhams ($121.7 million) in the second quarter compared to 435 million dirhams in the year-ago period, a rise of 2.8 percent, TAQA said in a statement.

Total revenues fell 14.5 percent in the quarter to 6.04 billion dirhams versus 7.06 billion dirhams in second quarter last year, with revenues from oil and gas falling 4.8 percent on a year-on-year basis, to 2.98 billion dirhams from 3.11 billion dirhams.

North American gas prices have continued to weaken with Henry Hub prices reaching a 10-year low in February 2012, Carl Sheldon, chief executive of TAQA said in the statement.

“Prices have since recovered somewhat, but overall gas price weakness has had a significant impact on our North American performance,” he said.

TAQA, owned 75 percent by the government of Abu Dhabi completed the sale of all its holdings in Tesla Motors for 956 million dirhams in April, realizing a gain of 415 million dirhams, the statement said.

The firm had nearly 20 billion dirhams of undrawn liquidity at the end of the second quarter, Stephen Kersley, chief financial officer, said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.