ABU DHABI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) on Thursday said it had appointed a new acting project director for the company's Iraq operations.

Abdulkhaliq al-Ameri has been promoted from deputy project director for TAQA Iraq to acting project director, the company said in a statement.

Al-Ameri, a UAE national, succeeds Craig Webster who will move to a new role with TAQA Canada, the statement said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Jane Merriman)