UAE's TAQA swings to $114.7 mln loss in Q2

ABU DHABI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), the state-controlled oil explorer and power supplier, swung to a net loss of 421 million dirhams ($114.7 million) in the second quarter as revenues from oil and gas nearly halved.

This compares with a net profit of 239 million dirhams in the same quarter of last year, TAQA said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

Revenues from oil and gas fell to 1.59 billion dirhams in the second quarter versus 3.08 billion dirhams in the prior-year period. Oil and gas production decreased 5 percent in the first half this year to 150,000 barrels per day.

TAQA said it had cut oil and gas headcount by 22 per cent and head office jobs by 32 percent since July 2014.

The firm is well-positioned to achieve the targeted 1.5 billion dirhams annual savings by end of this year, it said in the statement.

TAQA, 75 percent owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, posted a net loss of 3.01 billion dirhams for 2014. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Olzhas Auyezov)