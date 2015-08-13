UPDATE 1-UAE's TAQA swings to $114.7 mln loss in Q2 on lower oil prices

* TAQA Q2 net loss 421 mln dhs vs 239 mln dhs profit

* Reduced capex by 1.05 bln dhs in H1 2015

* Cut oil and gas headcount 22 pct, head office headcount 32 pct (Adds details)

ABU DHABI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), the state-controlled oil explorer and power supplier, swung to a net loss of 421 million dirhams ($114.7 million) in the second quarter as revenues from oil and gas nearly halved, hit by lower prices.

This compares with net profit of 239 million dirhams in the same quarter of last year, TAQA said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Revenues from oil and gas fell to 1.59 billion dirhams in the second quarter, versus 3.08 billion dirhams in the prior-year period. Oil and gas production fell 5 percent in the first half this year, to 150,000 barrels per day.

“While the current commodity price environment has impacted the whole industry, our results show that we are delivering on our accelerated cost transformation program,” Edward LaFehr, chief executive of TAQA said in the statement.

TAQA reduced its capital expenditure by 1.05 billion dirhams in the first six months of 2015 and is on track to deliver on its previously announced 2.5 billion dirhams, or 40 percent, reduction from last year.

TAQA also said it had cut oil and gas headcount by 22 per cent and head office jobs by 32 percent since July 2014.

“We are well positioned to achieve our targeted 1.5 billion dirhams of annual savings by the end of 2016, and now have the organizational structure and momentum to deliver,” said LaFehr.

The company on Wednesday refinanced $3.1 billion of existing revolving credit facilities at improved terms, cutting funding costs, TAQA said, confirming a Reuters report that TAQA was close to sealing the five-year credit facility at lower costs.

TAQA began full commercial operations at its Gas Storage Bergermeer project in April, providing 4.1 billion cubic meters of capacity. It will also be commissioning three power plants, in Ghana, India and the United Arab Emirates, before the end of the year, it said.

TAQA, 75 percent owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, posted a net loss of 3.01 billion dirhams for 2014. ($1=3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho,; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Clarence Fernandez)