FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi developer TDIC confirms CFO departure
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi developer TDIC confirms CFO departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Tourism Development and Investment Company (TDIC) has left the company due to personal reasons, a company spokesman confirmed on Monday.

TDIC is most well-known for building versions of the Louvre and Guggenheim in the Gulf Arab emirate, as part of its mandate to develop cultural and tourism attractions.

Shaun O‘Connor had been CFO of TDIC since June 2011 but left two months ago, a source aware of the matter had earlier told Reuters.

According to O‘Connor’s LinkedIn page, he has been president of Real Capital Solutions since December 2014.

A new TDIC CFO has yet to be appointed and deputy finance head, Matt Matharu, is currently serving as acting CFO, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.