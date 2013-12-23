FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi-listed United Arab Bank signs $250 mln loan
December 23, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi-listed United Arab Bank signs $250 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - United Arab Bank, the sixth-largest lender by market value on the Abu Dhabi bourse, signed a $250 million, two-year loan facility to be used to fund its general business.

The bank had originally aimed for a total size of $200 million but, having received subscriptions worth over twice this amount, it decided to expand the financing, it said in a statement late on Sunday.

UAB’s deal was backed by a dozen lenders, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Arab Banking Corp, First Gulf Bank, National Bank of Umm al-Qaiwain and Union National Bank acting as bookrunners.

The other banks involved were Al Khaliji Commercial Bank , Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Commercial Bank of Qatar, Commerzbank and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

