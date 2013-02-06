UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi's UNB Q4 profit edges higher, misses estimate

* Q4 net profit 136 mln dhs vs 125 mln dhs yr-ago - statement

* 2012 net profit 1.6 bln dhs vs 1.5 bln dhs in 2011

* Dividend of 10 pct cash, 5 pct bonus shares

* Shares drop 5.74 percent on Abu Dhabi bourse (Amends Q4 profit to company’s official figures, adds detail)

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Union National Bank, Abu Dhabi’s fourth-largest lender by market value, posted an 8.6-percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest income and income from Islamic financing.

The bank said it made fourth-quarter net profit of 136 million dirhams ($37.03 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 125 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

Six analysts forecast average net profit of 277.65 million dirhams in a Reuters poll last month.

The bank’s shares were down 5.74 percent on the Abu Dhabi bourse.

Full-year profit was 1.6 billion dirhams, compared to 1.5 billion dirhams in 2011.

Fourth-quarter provisions stood at 352 million dirhams versus 292 million dirhams in the prior year period.

UNB, which is 50-percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, earned revenues totalling 3.09 billion dirhams in 2012 compared to 2.83 billion dirhams in 2011.

Deposits at the bank rose 5.2 percent in 2012 to 63.4 billion dirhams from 60.3 billion dirhams in 2011, while net loans and advances decreased 0.4 percent to 57.3 billion dirhams at the end of 2012 from 57.6 billion at the end of the previous year.

Total assets stood at 87.1 billion dirhams at the end of 2012, up 5.7 percent.

UNB’s board proposed a 10 percent cash dividend and bonus shares of 5 percent for 2012, compared with a 15 percent cash dividend for 2011

In December, the lender sold an additional $250 million bonds to its existing 2016 maturity. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)