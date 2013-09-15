FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2013 / 6:19 AM / 4 years ago

Trading in Dubai's Union Properties halted -bourse statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Dubai’s Union Properties have been suspended from trading on the Dubai Financial Market after the developer failed to disclose the results of a board meeting, a bourse statement said on Sunday.

The board meeting was held on Sept. 12, according to the statement.

Union Properties is among the most liquid and heavily traded stocks on the Dubai bourse. The shares are up 70 percent this year, but remain 87 percent below a 2008 peak. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

