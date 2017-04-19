FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Emirates cuts flights on five U.S. routes as restrictions hit demand
April 19, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-Emirates cuts flights on five U.S. routes as restrictions hit demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects month of change to Los Angeles route to July)

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Emirates, the world's largest international airline by passenger traffic, said on Wednesday it was cutting flights on five U.S. routes after restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on some air travel had weakened demand.

Direct flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando would drop to five a week in May from daily flights, while Seattle and Boston flights would be reduced to a daily service in June from two flights a day. Twice daily Los Angeles flights would also be reduced in July to one a day.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair

