9 months ago
Abu Dhabi's Waha extends collar hedges in AerCap shares
November 23, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 9 months ago

Abu Dhabi's Waha extends collar hedges in AerCap shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital said on Wednesday it had extended the maturity of its collar hedges on 18.89 million shares which it owns in New York-listed aircraft leaser AerCap Holdings for up to 43 months.

It also sold a further 4 million AerCap shares, according to a bourse statement.

Waha in August extended the maturity in about 4 million shares and placed an additional collar hedge on another 3.97 million shares.

The Abu Dhabi investment firm is now locked in the value of its remaining 26.85 million AerCap shares at an average minimum price of $38.36 per share and a maximum average price of $62.01 per share. The collar hedges mature between 2018 and 2020. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

