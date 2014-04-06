Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital sells stake in AerLift Leasing

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment company Waha Capital has sold its stake in AerLift Leasing to a newly established U.S.-based aircraft leasing platform for an undisclosed amount, Waha Capital said on Sunday.

AerLift Leasing was established in 2010, with Waha Capital owning a 60.7 percent stake, the Abu Dhabi firm said in a bourse statement.

AerLift Leasing owns a portfolio of 11 commercial aircraft operated by a number of international airlines. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)