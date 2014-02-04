FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital says 2013 profit jumps 43 pct
February 4, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital says 2013 profit jumps 43 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital posted a 43 percent rise in annual profit on Tuesday following higher returns on its portfolio.

Waha made a net profit in 2013 of 306.4 million dirhams ($83.42 million), up 214.4 million dirhams in 2012.

“The growth in net profit was driven by increased returns from Waha Capital’s key direct investments, including New York-listed aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings and UAE consumer finance company Dunia Finance, as well as the strong performance of the company’s capital markets division,” it said in a statement.

The firm’s total assets grew to 5.2 billion dirhams from 4.4 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Waha is eyeing more investments, chief executive Salem Rashid Al Noaimi said in the statement.

“Our strategy is to acquire majority stakes in companies where value can be added through our principal investments division,” he said.

Apart from aircraft leasing and consumer finance, Waha Capital also has investments in sectors such as marine shipping, healthcare and property. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)

