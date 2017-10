Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q1 net profit surges

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital said on Sunday that its first-quarter net profit surged on the back of strong performances at its portfolio companies.

Waha Capital posted a quarterly net profit of 85.3 million dirhams ($23.2 million), compared with 15.9 million dirhams for the year-ago quarter.

Profits were driven by key portfolio companies, including New York-listed aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings, United Arab Emirates-based consumer finance company Dunia Finance, and Waha’s advisory business, it said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)