UAE businessman Abdullah al-Ghurair gives third of assets to charity
July 7, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

UAE businessman Abdullah al-Ghurair gives third of assets to charity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Leading United Arab Emirates businessman Abdullah Ahmed al-Ghurair has donated a third of his assets to an educational foundation as part of a charity drive, he said on Tuesday.

Ghurair is the father of billionaire Abdulaziz al-Ghurair, chief executive of Dubai-based Mashreq bank, one of the emirate’s biggest lenders.

The foundation will initially aim to spend 4.2 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) over the next 10 years on educating underprivileged UAE and Arab youths, Ghurair told a news conference. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

