CORRECTED-Abu Dhabi bank takes legal action against Dubai crown prince's firm - docs
September 27, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Abu Dhabi bank takes legal action against Dubai crown prince's firm - docs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects claim figure in first paragraph)

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has launched legal action against Zabeel Investments, which is owned by the crown prince of Dubai, to reclaim $107.13 million from the troubled firm, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The bank, Abu Dhabi’s third-largest by market capitalisation, filed the action on Sept. 19 in the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts, claiming breach of contract due to Zabeel’s failure to meet repayment obligations, the document said.

Zabeel, which has hospitality, property and private equity assets, owes approximately 6 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion) to mostly local banks. Talks on restructuring the debt ground to a halt in January. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

