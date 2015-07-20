FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Emirates Motor Company closes $175 mln debut loan - statement
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Emirates Motor Company closes $175 mln debut loan - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Motor Company, the authorised distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has closed a debut $175 million syndicated dual tranche loan deal, the arranger of the facility said on Monday.

Noor Bank was the initial lead arranger for the syndicated structured facility and was joined by Al Khalij Commercial Bank, ABC Islamic Bank and National Bank of Oman in the loan deal, Noor Bank said in a press statement.

The tenure and other details of the facility were not disclosed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.