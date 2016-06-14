FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LPC-Emirates NBD set to sign increased US$1.25bn loan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

LPC-Emirates NBD set to sign increased US$1.25bn loan

Sandrine Bradley

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NBD, is expected to sign a three-year syndicated loan next week, banking sources said.

The loan, arranged by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Emirates NBD Capital, launched at US$1.25bn but could be increased to as much as US$1.5bn, the sources said.

Proceeds of the deal will refinance an existing US$800m loan that matures in December. That deal was signed in December 2013 and priced at 140bp over Libor, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The bank group for the deal comprised Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank. HSBC, ING, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.

Emirates NBD did not immediately respond to a request for commment.

Additional reporting by David French in Dubai; Editing by Christopher Mangham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.