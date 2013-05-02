FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Emkay says bourse disallows annulment of erroneous trades
May 2, 2013 / 5:22 AM / in 4 years

India's Emkay says bourse disallows annulment of erroneous trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - India’s Emkay Global Financial Services said on Thursday the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has disallowed the annulment of trades carried out in a series of large erroneous orders by the brokerage on Oct. 5, 2012.

Emkay said it is considering legal action, including challenging the decision.

Last October, a series of large erroneous orders were made on a broad basket of shares by a broker at Emkay that sent NSE’s main index tumbling as much as 15.5 percent and forced suspension of trading for several minutes. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

