Turkey's Emlak Konut SPO price range 2.5-2.8 lira
November 6, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Emlak Konut SPO price range 2.5-2.8 lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The price range in a secondary public offering (SPO) by Turkish real estate firm Emlak Konut GYO has been set at 2.5-2.8 lira ($1.23-$1.38), the company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

The offering, scheduled for Nov. 12, will raise the company’s paid-in capital to 3.8 billion lira from 2.5 billion. The company had postponed book building in June due to volatility in Turkish financial markets.

$1 = 2.0298 Turkish liras Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

