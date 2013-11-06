Turkey's Emlak Konut SPO price range 2.5-2.8 lira

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The price range in a secondary public offering (SPO) by Turkish real estate firm Emlak Konut GYO has been set at 2.5-2.8 lira ($1.23-$1.38), the company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

The offering, scheduled for Nov. 12, will raise the company’s paid-in capital to 3.8 billion lira from 2.5 billion. The company had postponed book building in June due to volatility in Turkish financial markets.