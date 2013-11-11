UPDATE 1-Turkish property firm Emlak Konut raises $1.6 bln in share sale

(Adds details, analyst comment)

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkish real estate firm Emlak Konut GYO has raised 3.25 billion lira ($1.6 billion) through a secondary share offer, one of the largest ever made on the Istanbul stock exchange, it said in a statement on Monday.

The company sold 80 percent of the shares to foreign investors for 2.5 lira ($1.23) a share, the bottom of the initial price range which was set at between 2.5 and 2.8 lira. Demand was 2.3 times the size of the offer, it said.

“The offering received demand from 20 different countries in total. 49 percent of the foreign investors were from the United States, and 29 percent from England,” General Manager Murat Kurum said in the statement.

The offering, with trading scheduled to start for Nov. 12, will raise the company’s paid-in capital to 3.8 billion lira from 2.5 billion. The company had postponed book-building in June due to the volatility at that time in Turkish financial markets.

“Emlak Konut will use the revenues from the SPO (offer) to buy more land for future projects. We think the new purchases and selling them in the future, will add value to the company,” an analyst said. ($1=2.0390 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seda Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Greg Mahlich)