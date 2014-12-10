FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne signs investment agreement
December 10, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne signs investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA :

* Signs an initial agreement with an American investor to obtain the funding for its ophthalmic device (the injection into the eye technology)

* Under the terms of the agreement the investor will acquire new shares of Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne for about $1 million, at the issue price of no less than 10 zlotys per share

* Plans to sign a final investment agreement with the American investor by the end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

