BRIEF-Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne signs investment agreement

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA :

* Signs an initial agreement with an American investor to obtain the funding for its ophthalmic device (the injection into the eye technology)

* Under the terms of the agreement the investor will acquire new shares of Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne for about $1 million, at the issue price of no less than 10 zlotys per share

* Plans to sign a final investment agreement with the American investor by the end of 2014