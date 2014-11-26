FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EMMERSON WIERZYTELNOSCI HIPOTECZNE completes reverse merger transaction
November 26, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EMMERSON WIERZYTELNOSCI HIPOTECZNE completes reverse merger transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA :

* Completes private subscription of 600,000 series A2 shares

* Series A2 shares were subscribed at 10 zlotys per share

* Series A2 shares were acquired by two investors and there was no reduction Source text for Eikon:

* Shareholders of Milestone Ophthalmic Sp. z o.o acquire all 600,000 series A2 shares of company offered via private subscription

* After registration of capital increase, series A2 shares will represent 60 pct of company’s capital

* Buys 100 pct of Milestone Ophthalmic Sp. z o.o. for 6 million zlotys

* Reverse merger allows company to extend its operations to commercialization of into-eye injection technology Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

