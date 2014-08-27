FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emmi reports H1 group-wide sales of CHF 1,624.9 mln, up 3.7 %
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Emmi reports H1 group-wide sales of CHF 1,624.9 mln, up 3.7 %

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Emmi AG : * Says H1 group-wide sales of CHF 1,624.9 million, up 3.7 % despite negative

currency effect of -1.7 % (previous year: CHF 1,566.6 million) * Says EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects rose by 11.2 % from CHF 119.3

million in H1 2013 to CHF 132.7 million in H1 2014 * Sees 2014 sales at group level (excluding additional acquisitions) likely to

increase by between 3 % and 4 % * Says EBIT improved in H1 2014 from CHF 65.0 million to CHF 74.3 million,

resulting in adjusted EBIT margin of 4.6 % * Sees 2014 EBIT between CHF 117 million and CHF 132 million due to the

non-recurring effects * Sees 2014 net profit margin around 2 % (previously 3 %) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.