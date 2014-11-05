FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emmit comment on FCA statement
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
November 5, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Emmit comment on FCA statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Emmit Plc :

* Comment on FCA statement

* FCA made reference to concerns about investors’ pensions being put at risk due to being encouraged to transfer money from work pension schemes into self-invested personal pensions and use that money to buy Emmit shares

* Board draws shareholders’ attention to fact that FCA statement makes reference to FCA not being “currently aware of any information regarding Emmit itself being complicit” in conduct set out within FCA statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.