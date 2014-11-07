FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Emperador says Singapore's GIC to buy initial 9.64 pct stake
November 7, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Emperador says Singapore's GIC to buy initial 9.64 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Philippine liquor firm Emperador Inc said on Friday it had agreed to sell a 9.64 percent stake to GIC for 17.6 billion pesos ($391 million), in what it described as an initial investment by the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund.

The deal comprises an equity investment of 12.32 billion pesos for the purchase of 1.12 billion common shares equivalent to a 6.95 percent direct equity stake in Emperador, and equity-linked securities (ELS) worth 5.28 billion pesos.

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates

