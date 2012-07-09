FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emperia calls off sale of retail arm Stokrotka
July 9, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Emperia calls off sale of retail arm Stokrotka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 9 (Reuters) - Polish retailer Emperia said on Monday it had pulled the planned sale of Stokrotka, ending a drawn-out process that had valued the store chain at 900 million zlotys ($261 million).

Emperia said earlier this year it hoped to shortlist bidders and close the process in the first quarter.

Sources told Reuters that private equity firm Mid Europa Partners (MEP) and Penta Investments both bid for Emperia’s retail arm. ($1 = 3.4468 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)

