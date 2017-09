WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion temporarily suspended its planned 240 million euro ($322 million) bond issue due to adverse market conditions, the group said on Tuesday.

The leads hoped to price the senior secured bond issue late on Monday or early on Tuesday, one of the banker working on the deal told IFR on Monday. ($1 = 0.7458 Euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)