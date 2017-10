June 28 (Reuters) - Empire Co Ltd, parent of Canada’s Sobeys grocery chain, reported higher profits for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

Net earnings for the quarter ended May 5 rose to C$92.1 million ($89.8 million), or C$1.35 Canadian cents a share, from C$82.5 million, or C$1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated sales fell to C$4.07 billion from C$4.15 billion. Sales at established Sobeys stores rose 0.7 percent.