FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sobeys owner Empire posts 36 percent rise in revenue
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Sobeys owner Empire posts 36 percent rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Empire Co Ltd, the owner of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its acquisition of the Canadian assets of supermarket chain Safeway Inc.

Revenue rose to C$5.96 billion ($5.15 billion) in the second quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$4.41 billion a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations rose to C$116.9 million, or C$1.27 per share, from C$60.5 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.1567 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengalurul; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.