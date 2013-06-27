FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Empire posts 17 pct higher profit, raises dividend
June 27, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Empire posts 17 pct higher profit, raises dividend

June 27 (Reuters) - Empire Co Ltd reported a 17 percent jump in profit, helped by higher sales at its Sobeys grocery chain, and raised its quarterly dividend.

Net income rose to C$107.4 million ($102.56 million), or C$1.58 per share, from C$92.1 million, or C$1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to C$4.31 billion from C$4.07 billion a year earlier. Sales at Sobeys rose 5.8 percent to C$4.26 billion.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8.3 percent to 26 Canadian cents Per share.

