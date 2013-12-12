FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sobeys owner Empire reports 84 pct jump in profit
December 12, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

Sobeys owner Empire reports 84 pct jump in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Empire Co Ltd, owner of Canada’s No. 2 grocer, reported an 84 percent jump in second-quarter earnings as cost controls helped to offset weaker margins.

Sales at the company’s Sobeys grocery chain rose 2 percent to C$4.42 billion ($4.17 billion) in the three months to Nov. 2.

Total sales also increased by about 2 percent, to C$4.43 billion.

Sobeys, like other Canadian retailers, is facing increasing competition from Wal-Mart and Target, which are expanding their presence in Canada.

Empire’s net earnings rose to C$169.2 million, or C$2.48 per share, from C$91.9 million, or C$1.35 per share, a year earlier.

