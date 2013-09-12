FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Empire posts 24 pct fall in profit from continuing operations
September 12, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Canada's Empire posts 24 pct fall in profit from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Empire Co Ltd, parent of Sobeys grocery chain, reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter profit from continuing operations as competition increased and expenses rose due to its acquisition of the Canadian assets of Safeway Inc.

Net earnings from continuing operations fell to C$82.6 million ($79.9 million), or C$1.21 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 3 from C$108.1 million, or C$1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Empire bought the Canadian assets of Safeway for $5.7 billion in June to double its reach in the country’s western provinces.

