Settlement reached in Empire State Realty Trust suit
November 2, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Settlement reached in Empire State Realty Trust suit

Ilaina Jonas

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The group leading an effort to create a publicly traded company with the Empire State Building as its centerpiece has agreed to pay $55 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that sought to stop the deal, according to a regulatory filing.

Malkin Holdings LLC, which plans to create the Empire State Realty Trust Inc, and its partner, the estate of Leona M. Helmsley, were sued by some investors in the more than 18 properties that will constitute the proposed real estate investment trust.

The terms of the agreement were included in updated documents describing the proposed REIT and filed on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under the proposed agreement, which must receive court approval, neither the Malkin Group nor the estate will admit any guilt, and the class participants have agreed to support the REIT and the proposed initial public offering.

