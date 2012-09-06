FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Empire State Realty Trust names proposed board members
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 5 years ago

Empire State Realty Trust names proposed board members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Ilaina Jonas
    NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The group leading the effort to
create a publicly-traded company with the Empire State Building
as its centerpiece named a half dozen independent directors to
join its future board, according to a regulatory filing on
Thursday.
    Empire State Realty Trust Inc's group of proposed
directors includes a slate of commercial real estate veterans
such as Thomas DeRosa, the former vice chairman and chief
financial officer of the Rouse Co, according to the filing.
    The proposed real estate investment trust will not have a
staggered board, the filing said. Instead, six of the seven
board members will be independent and all will be subject to
re-election annually, the filing said.

