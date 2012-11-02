FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Class-action settlement terms reached in Empire State Realty Trust suit
November 2, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Class-action settlement terms reached in Empire State Realty Trust suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Empire State Realty Trust Inc : * Plaintiffs in class-action suit against management companies of properties

proposed for the Empire State Realty Trust Inc agree to settlement * The defendants in the settlement denied that they committed any violation of

law or breached any of their duties and did not admit that they had any

liability to the plaintiffs -- SEC filing * Settlement has to be approved by ny state supreme court * Settlement calls for malkin holdings and estate of leona m. helmsley to

establish a settlement fund of $55 million * Settlement stipulations says that that each of the named class

representatives intends to support the transaction as modified. * Proposed settlement says that proposed real estate investment trust and

investors will not bear any of the settlement payment

