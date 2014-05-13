FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property plans IPO of more than 110 mln stg
May 13, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Empiric Student Property plans IPO of more than 110 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Empiric Student Property

* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange

* Announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (“IPO”) of shares on London Stock Exchange

* Intends to become a self managed Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”)

* Is targeting to raise in excess of 110 mln stg by way of a placing and offer for subscription of shares to institutional and sophisticated investors

* Currently expected that prospectus will be published and placing and offer for subscription will open in early June 2014

* Dexion Capital Plc and Akur Limited are acting as joint financial advisers

* Dexion is acting as sponsor and sole bookrunner in relation to issue Source text for Eikon:

