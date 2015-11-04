Instacart workers must arbitrate classification claims - judge

Delivery drivers and personal shoppers for app-based grocery service Instacart must individually arbitrate claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors, a U.S. judge has ruled, even though the prominent arbitration service named in employment agreements refused to take the cases unless the pacts were changed.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California on Tuesday said while alternative dispute resolution firm JAMS said Instacart’s agreements did not meet its standards, the claims in the proposed class action could be heard by another service.

