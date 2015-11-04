FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Instacart workers must arbitrate classification claims - judge
November 4, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Instacart workers must arbitrate classification claims - judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Delivery drivers and personal shoppers for app-based grocery service Instacart must individually arbitrate claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors, a U.S. judge has ruled, even though the prominent arbitration service named in employment agreements refused to take the cases unless the pacts were changed.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California on Tuesday said while alternative dispute resolution firm JAMS said Instacart’s agreements did not meet its standards, the claims in the proposed class action could be heard by another service.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H9zrBd

