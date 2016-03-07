FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7th Circuit upholds extensive EEOC subpoena of Aerotek client list
March 7, 2016 / 12:13 PM / a year ago

7th Circuit upholds extensive EEOC subpoena of Aerotek client list

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

Employment staffing giant Aerotek Inc lost its challenge to a subpoena that required it to turn over the names of 22,000 clients as part of a government investigation into possible violations of the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA).

A unanimous panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected arguments by Hanover, Maryland-based Aerotek, and its attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw and Morgan Lewis & Bockius, claiming that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was engaging in a fishing expedition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ptSdLT

