7th Circuit upholds extensive EEOC subpoena of Aerotek client list

By Barbara Grzincic

Employment staffing giant Aerotek Inc lost its challenge to a subpoena that required it to turn over the names of 22,000 clients as part of a government investigation into possible violations of the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA).

A unanimous panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected arguments by Hanover, Maryland-based Aerotek, and its attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw and Morgan Lewis & Bockius, claiming that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was engaging in a fishing expedition.

