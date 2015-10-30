Georgia State psychologists lacked First Amendment protection - 11th Circuit

The University System of Georgia did not violate the constitutional rights of five staff psychologists by firing them after they complained about their supervisor’s leadership and management skills, a U.S. appeals court said Wednesday.

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, split 2-1 over the effect of a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision, held the psychologists “spoke as employees about matters of only personal interest, and their speech is therefore beyond the protection of the First Amendment.”

