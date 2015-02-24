Supreme Court head scarf case could impact ADA claims

(Reuters) - A U.S. Supreme Court case involving an Abercrombie & Fitch store’s decision not to hire a teen who wore a Muslim head scarf has mainly drawn attention for its potential impact on religious expression. But employment attorneys say the case, which the court will hear on Wednesday, is also likely to affect more common claims involving disabilities.

The reason: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s case against the retail giant was brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which contains nearly identical language to the Americans with Disabilities Act regarding reasonable accommodations for workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GoeUnH