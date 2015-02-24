FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court head scarf case could impact ADA claims
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 24, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

Supreme Court head scarf case could impact ADA claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. Supreme Court case involving an Abercrombie & Fitch store’s decision not to hire a teen who wore a Muslim head scarf has mainly drawn attention for its potential impact on religious expression. But employment attorneys say the case, which the court will hear on Wednesday, is also likely to affect more common claims involving disabilities.

The reason: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s case against the retail giant was brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which contains nearly identical language to the Americans with Disabilities Act regarding reasonable accommodations for workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GoeUnH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.