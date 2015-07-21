FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abercrombie & Fitch settles head scarf case after Supreme Court ruling
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 21, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Abercrombie & Fitch settles head scarf case after Supreme Court ruling

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Stores Inc will pay about $25,000 to an Oklahoma woman who was turned down for a job because she wore a Muslim head scarf, after the U.S. Supreme Court said the retailer may have violated federal civil rights law.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday dismissed the company’s appeal in the case of Samantha Elauf, who was rejected for a job in 2008 under Abercrombie’s sales staff “look policy,” after the company last week said it would settle.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Iie2WL (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.