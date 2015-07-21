Abercrombie & Fitch settles head scarf case after Supreme Court ruling

July 21 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Stores Inc will pay about $25,000 to an Oklahoma woman who was turned down for a job because she wore a Muslim head scarf, after the U.S. Supreme Court said the retailer may have violated federal civil rights law.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday dismissed the company’s appeal in the case of Samantha Elauf, who was rejected for a job in 2008 under Abercrombie’s sales staff “look policy,” after the company last week said it would settle.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Iie2WL (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)