4th Circuit tosses EEOC disability suit against Womble Carlyle

(Reuters) - Novel methods devised by a large law firm’s former office assistant to work around an illness that prevented her from heavy lifting were not enough to show she could handle all of her job duties, a U.S. appeals court said Friday in dismissing a suit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an unpublished opinion said Charlesetta Jennings’ use of office chairs and hand trucks to move around boxes she couldn’t lift in her job with Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice didn’t qualify as a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

