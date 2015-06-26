FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4th Circuit tosses EEOC disability suit against Womble Carlyle
June 26, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit tosses EEOC disability suit against Womble Carlyle

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Novel methods devised by a large law firm’s former office assistant to work around an illness that prevented her from heavy lifting were not enough to show she could handle all of her job duties, a U.S. appeals court said Friday in dismissing a suit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an unpublished opinion said Charlesetta Jennings’ use of office chairs and hand trucks to move around boxes she couldn’t lift in her job with Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice didn’t qualify as a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FG4fBR

