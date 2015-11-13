2nd Circuit revives part of electricians' age discrimination lawsuit

A union official’s derogatory and threatening remarks can be used as evidence of retaliatory animus against members who had filed age discrimination complaints five months earlier, a unanimous panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The decision partially reverses a federal judge in Manhattan, who granted summary judgment for IBEW Local 363 and its business manager at the time, John Maraia, on all counts of a complaint filed by electricians Aeyiou Kazolias, Kevin Roxby and Robert Swingle.

