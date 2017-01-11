3rd Circuit allows 'subgroup' of older workers in ADEA lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday became the first to hold that federal age bias law offers protections to "subgroups" of older workers, saying three courts that ruled otherwise improperly restricted the scope of the law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2010 lawsuit by former employees of automotive glass supplier Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC (PGW) who were all over 50 when they were laid off in 2009.

