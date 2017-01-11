FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit allows 'subgroup' of older workers in ADEA lawsuit
January 11, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

3rd Circuit allows 'subgroup' of older workers in ADEA lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday became the first to hold that federal age bias law offers protections to "subgroups" of older workers, saying three courts that ruled otherwise improperly restricted the scope of the law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2010 lawsuit by former employees of automotive glass supplier Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC (PGW) who were all over 50 when they were laid off in 2009.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j0PA2g

